Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 62,578 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,578 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of Cardinal Health worth $22,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after buying an additional 113,333 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 219,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,398,000 after buying an additional 134,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 726.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

