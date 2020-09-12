Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Msci worth $25,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Msci by 512.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 57.7% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $339.25 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $210.34 and a 12-month high of $398.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 283,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,349,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,988,915. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

