Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 169,530 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,530 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Corteva worth $26,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Corteva by 5.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

