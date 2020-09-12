Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 339.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,589,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.44% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $33,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,106 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37,233.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,984,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,339 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 229.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,838,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,438 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 220.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,505,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,577,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,884 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.