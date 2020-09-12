Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 233,659 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 233,659 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Extra Space Storage worth $29,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,061,000 after purchasing an additional 168,837 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,063,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,390,000 after buying an additional 158,755 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,468,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,162,000 after buying an additional 235,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,390,000 after acquiring an additional 102,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average of $97.15.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $162,401.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,666 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,537 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

