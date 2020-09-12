Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 25,127 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,127 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,607 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,179,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,444 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18,484.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 660,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 657,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 643,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,251,000 after purchasing an additional 457,871 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.15.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $257.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

