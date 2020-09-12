Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 258,350 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,350 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $28,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.54.

BAM opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

