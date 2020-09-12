Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 27,871 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $30,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $72.05 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.12.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,330 shares of company stock valued at $22,130,467. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

