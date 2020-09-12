Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 315,500 Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 315,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,423,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 2.27% of Daqo New Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 150.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 46,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DQ opened at $112.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.93. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $137.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

