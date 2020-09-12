Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,206 shares of company stock valued at $68,746,101. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $315.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

