Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,345 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.11% of Incyte worth $24,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 553.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 61,278 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Incyte by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 211.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 42,355 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 58.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Incyte by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $1,776,467.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,047,674.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $12,776,070.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,175 shares of company stock worth $26,512,395. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.70 and a beta of 1.07. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

