Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 384.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,947 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of UDR worth $24,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 601.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in UDR by 486.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of UDR by 5,381.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Capital One Financial cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

