Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 4.27% of Century Aluminum worth $27,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Century Aluminum by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Century Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $857.27 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. Research analysts expect that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CENX. BMO Capital Markets cut Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $116,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 91,626 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $645,963.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

