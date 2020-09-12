Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 526.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,370 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of DTE Energy worth $21,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

