Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 289.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,284 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $25,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after buying an additional 1,211,730 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,936,000 after buying an additional 876,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $264.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.97. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $298.76. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $91,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.45, for a total transaction of $340,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,681.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,782 shares of company stock worth $11,838,816. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

