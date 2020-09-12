Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,597 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $20,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after buying an additional 21,476,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 61.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $395,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,594,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

