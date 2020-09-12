Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $21.86 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of Invitation Homes worth $21,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,390,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 514,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $418,589.76. Also, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,944.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,856 shares of company stock worth $4,297,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Mizuho raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of INVH opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

