Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $23.98 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,245 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of General Mills worth $23,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of General Mills by 150.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $58.54 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.61.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

