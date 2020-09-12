Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $25.26 Million Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.11% of Verisign worth $25,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisign by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Verisign by 535.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 197.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $198.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day moving average is $202.37. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.75.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 913,515 shares in the company, valued at $192,322,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $6,371,027.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,045,942.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,111 shares of company stock valued at $15,596,205. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

