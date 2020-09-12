Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $25.52 Million Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.22% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $25,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

NYSE:KL opened at $52.50 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.08 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.