Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $26.60 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $26,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.4% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $137.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average is $127.24. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

