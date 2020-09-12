Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $28.45 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Travelers Companies worth $28,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $149.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.53.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.