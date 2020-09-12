Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $31.60 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166,731 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Consolidated Edison worth $31,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 900.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $187,735 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of ED opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

