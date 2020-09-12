Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $33.30 Million Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,472 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,506 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $33,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

