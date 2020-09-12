Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $21.14 Million in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 559,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,142,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.91% of Taubman Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 94.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

