Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $28.80 Million in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 856,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,796,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 208.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in China Mobile by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,579,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,502,000 after buying an additional 984,948 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in China Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth $18,537,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $14,279,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in China Mobile by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 220,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Mobile stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.9871 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

CHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. New Street Research downgraded China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

