Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,266 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $24,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 511.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2,636.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

