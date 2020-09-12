Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $33,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,689,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

