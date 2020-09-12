Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,064,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,240,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.81% of InVitae as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in InVitae by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in InVitae by 2,981.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in InVitae during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in InVitae during the second quarter worth $65,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InVitae alerts:

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $939,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,000,872 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVTA. Cowen raised their target price on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on InVitae in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InVitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NVTA opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. InVitae Corp has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.