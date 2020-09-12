Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 12,299 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $33,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.8% during the second quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 859,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,058,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $338.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.71. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

