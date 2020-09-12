Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 136,693 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 996.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,693 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.28% of Snap-on worth $20,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNA opened at $147.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.67.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.