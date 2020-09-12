Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 143.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,880 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Centene worth $32,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in Centene by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $1,916,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,528 shares of company stock worth $8,822,859. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.87.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

