Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 398.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,981 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

