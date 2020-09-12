Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,158 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of HCA Healthcare worth $25,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,715.5% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 190,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 180,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,435.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 81.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 383,918 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.2% in the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 944,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,625,000 after purchasing an additional 477,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.47. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

