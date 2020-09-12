Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884,276 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.42% of Bausch Health Companies worth $27,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.