Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,224 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $23,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $72,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.