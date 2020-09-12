Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 10,675 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.22% of WP Carey worth $25,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in WP Carey by 1,832.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey in the first quarter worth $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of WPC opened at $68.18 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.70.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. WP Carey’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

