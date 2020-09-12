Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 112,243 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,243 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $26,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock worth $345,959. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.