Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 18,101 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,101 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of L3Harris worth $29,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in L3Harris by 29.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 160.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in L3Harris by 3.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.63.

LHX opened at $181.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.