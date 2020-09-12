Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 253,359 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,359 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $23,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $214.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $224.23.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total transaction of $4,616,448.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,435.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.52.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

