Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 2,781,330 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781,330 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.95% of Caesars Entertainment worth $23,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust International LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

