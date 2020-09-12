Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 40,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,620,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,132,000 after acquiring an additional 883,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,137,000 after acquiring an additional 865,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

