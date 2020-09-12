Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 489,013 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 489,013 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $25,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of ALXN opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.88. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $121.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

