Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 65,908 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65,908 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $27,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $217.55 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.64.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

