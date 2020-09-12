Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 736,799 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 736,799 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after buying an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,558 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,037 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.