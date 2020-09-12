Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 75,091 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75,091 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $573.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.33.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $482.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.91. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.