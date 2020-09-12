Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 80,839 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,839 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Cummins worth $26,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Cummins by 49.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Cummins by 479.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.79 and its 200-day moving average is $168.89. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $215.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.35.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.