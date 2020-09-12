Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $34.58 Million Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,112,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,581,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Slack at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Slack by 1,068.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 357,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 326,902 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Slack by 37.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 47,138 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Slack during the second quarter worth about $862,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth about $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 180,000 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,988.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 50,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,076.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,832,767 shares of company stock worth $60,124,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

