Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 415,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,819,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.02% of El Paso Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in El Paso Electric by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 6.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in El Paso Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 35,358 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EE opened at $68.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $61.74 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.37.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

