Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,189 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26,546 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $33,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,107 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 22.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,054,000 after buying an additional 735,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $920,678,000 after buying an additional 30,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,599,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $227.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 139.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $261.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.10.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.41.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,485 shares of company stock worth $10,980,901 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

